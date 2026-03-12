CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

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An Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform stands ready for a patient information transfer during a Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory-led mass casualty drill as part of exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. The platform was tested during the drill as part of a medical modernization effort focused on increasing battlefield survivability. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)