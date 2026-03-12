CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

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U.S. Navy Corpsmen and medical providers with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, use a handheld ultrasound to treat a simulated patient during a Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory-led mass casualty drill as part of exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. The training allowed the medical team to test handheld ultrasound devices, which are designed to provide rapid diagnostic capabilities in austere environments. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)