CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicky Fred Gikoro, with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, records patient data on a Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit-Joint during a Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory-led mass casualty drill as part of exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. The training allowed corpsmen to test new equipment designed to enhance patient data collection and improve medical evacuation networks in austere environments. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)