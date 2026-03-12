Headline: CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dairius Amos, center, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Chinmay Bhatt, both with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, rush to simulated casualties during a Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory-led mass casualty drill as part of exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. This drill was held to test medical modernization efforts focused on increasing survivability by pushing advanced care closer to the point of injury. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)