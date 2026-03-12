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    Headline: CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic [Image 2 of 10]

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    Headline: CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

    NORWAY

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dairius Amos, center, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Chinmay Bhatt, both with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, rush to simulated casualties during a Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory-led mass casualty drill as part of exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. This drill was held to test medical modernization efforts focused on increasing survivability by pushing advanced care closer to the point of injury. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9568044
    VIRIN: 260311-M-AV203-1016
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Headline: CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    Headline: CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    Headline: CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic
    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

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    Navy Medicine
    MCWL
    Arctic Sentry
    BATDOK
    USMCnews
    CORE26

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