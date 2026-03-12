U.S. Air Force John Kiefer, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight technician, secures cargo as part of a joint inspection during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. Joint inspections ensure flight safety by verifying that cargo is properly prepared, properly documented, and safe for transport on military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9567193
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-LX373-2126
|Resolution:
|5503x3661
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.