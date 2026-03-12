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    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26 [Image 2 of 6]

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    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron moves heavy cargo during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an opportunity for Airmen to strengthen operational readiness and enhance coordination across units supporting airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 04:11
    Photo ID: 9567186
    VIRIN: 260309-F-LX373-2042
    Resolution: 6048x3616
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26
    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26
    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26
    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26
    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26
    374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26

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    BEVERLYMIDNIGHT
    freeandopenindopacific
    PACAF
    BM26

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