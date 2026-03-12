374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26

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Cargo is staged during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an opportunity for Airmen to strengthen operational readiness and enhance coordination across units supporting airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)