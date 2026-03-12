Cargo is staged during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an opportunity for Airmen to strengthen operational readiness and enhance coordination across units supporting airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9567192
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-LX373-2106
|Resolution:
|5484x3649
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.