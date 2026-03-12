374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26

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U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 374th Communications Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform joint inspections on cargo during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2025. Joint inspections ensure flight safety by verifying that cargo is properly prepared, properly documented, and safe for transport on military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)