374 LRS inspects, moves cargo during BM26

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures a scale during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an opportunity for Airmen to strengthen operational readiness and enhance coordination across units supporting airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)