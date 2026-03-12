Leaders in Security Cooperation

COL Štěpánek, the Exercise Director for Cyber Call 26, has also been a significant leader in collaboration with the State Partnership Program. He has worked alongside US Cyber Forces to enhance his organization's capabilities and support security cooperation efforts with US EUCOM and SPP Programs.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9566665
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-HL460-6854
|Resolution:
|4907x3272
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|BRNO, CZ
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|14
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