(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leaders in Security Cooperation [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Leaders in Security Cooperation

    BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Hull 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    COL Štěpánek, the Exercise Director for Cyber Call 26, has also been a significant leader in collaboration with the State Partnership Program. He has worked alongside US Cyber Forces to enhance his organization's capabilities and support security cooperation efforts with US EUCOM and SPP Programs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9566665
    VIRIN: 260304-A-HL460-6854
    Resolution: 4907x3272
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: BRNO, CZ
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders in Security Cooperation [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Call 26 Exercise Brno Czech Republic
    State Partnership collaboration with Czech Armed Forces
    US Evaluators assist during the exercise
    Cyber Operational Planning
    179th Cyber Protection Team provides subject matter expertise exchange
    Leaders in Security Cooperation
    Advancing defense of NATO elements in Cyber Warfare
    Cyber Fusion Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery