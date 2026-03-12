(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advancing defense of NATO elements in Cyber Warfare [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Advancing defense of NATO elements in Cyber Warfare

    BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Hull 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Cyber Call 26 used a state-of-the-art virtual training environment with customized cyber threats that mimicked the most recent top threats to cyber infrastructure. Teams were exposed to advanced malware that targeted critical infrastructure.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9566664
    VIRIN: 260304-A-HL460-7311
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 690.97 KB
    Location: BRNO, CZ
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing defense of NATO elements in Cyber Warfare [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Call 26 Exercise Brno Czech Republic
    State Partnership collaboration with Czech Armed Forces
    US Evaluators assist during the exercise
    Cyber Operational Planning
    179th Cyber Protection Team provides subject matter expertise exchange
    Leaders in Security Cooperation
    Advancing defense of NATO elements in Cyber Warfare
    Cyber Fusion Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery