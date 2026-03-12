Cyber Call 26 used a state-of-the-art virtual training environment with customized cyber threats that mimicked the most recent top threats to cyber infrastructure. Teams were exposed to advanced malware that targeted critical infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9566664
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-HL460-7311
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|690.97 KB
|Location:
|BRNO, CZ
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advancing defense of NATO elements in Cyber Warfare [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.