Cyber Operational Planning

Blue teams worked through Joint Planning Processes as part of the exercise. Teams were expected to conduct mission analysis and key terrain assessment and brief to exercise leadership prior to execution.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9566623
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-HL460-6280
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
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|Location:
|BRNO, CZ
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