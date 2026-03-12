US, Czech, and Israeli Cyber forces met to conduct one of the largest Cyber exercises ever held in the Czech Republic. The exercise included over 100 participants from 4 countries, and US Military Cyber teams integrated with evaluation and advisory elements to provide key feedback to improve exercise execution.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9566655
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-HL460-6021
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|458.15 KB
|Location:
|BRNO, CZ
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Call 26 Exercise Brno Czech Republic [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.