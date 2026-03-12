The 179th CPT sat alongside Czech Cyber Soldiers to provide expertise exchange during the exercise. The team provided both operational and technical feedback to blue and white cell members during the event.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9566650
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-HL460-6401
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|613.07 KB
|Location:
|BRNO, CZ
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 179th Cyber Protection Team provides subject matter expertise exchange [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.