Since 2019, the Nebraska and Texas National Guard have conducted dozens of State Partnership Program (SPP) engagements with the Czech Armed Forces Cyber and Information Warfare Command. Since the formation of the Czech cyber command in 2019, the SPP program has provided significant security cooperation to enhance interoperability and develop Czech cyber capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9566660
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-HL460-8658
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|719.2 KB
|Location:
|BRNO, CZ
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Partnership collaboration with Czech Armed Forces [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.