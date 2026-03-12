Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

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U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a group portrait before the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. Booths staffed by Airmen from various career fields and career development advisors provided information on retraining processes and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)