Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Courtney Slater, 42d Force Support Squadron development advisor, addresses all personnel attending the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)