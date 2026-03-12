U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Courtney Slater, 42d Force Support Squadron development advisor, addresses all personnel attending the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9566262
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-IW492-1170
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
No keywords found.