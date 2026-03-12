U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hagen Hawn, 42d Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists Staff Sgt. River Parrish, 42d Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, while wearing self-contained breathing apparatus during the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9566261
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-IW492-1079
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
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