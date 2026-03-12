Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hagen Hawn, 42d Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists Staff Sgt. River Parrish, 42d Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, while wearing self-contained breathing apparatus during the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)