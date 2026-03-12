Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christian Asbury, 42d Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, speaks to Airmen attending the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)