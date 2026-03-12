Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ladashia Swinton, 377th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew chief, talks to her peer during the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)