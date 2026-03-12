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    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell [Image 5 of 6]

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    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A Maxwell Air Force Base Airman listens while U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Harley, Community College of the Air Force noncommissioned officer in charge support degree programs, and Master Sgt. Brandon Robb, Secretary of the Air Force division superintendent, speak about their Air Force Specialty Code during the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9566263
    VIRIN: 260313-F-IW492-1267
    Resolution: 5851x3893
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
    Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

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