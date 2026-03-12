A Maxwell Air Force Base Airman listens while U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Harley, Community College of the Air Force noncommissioned officer in charge support degree programs, and Master Sgt. Brandon Robb, Secretary of the Air Force division superintendent, speak about their Air Force Specialty Code during the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9566263
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-IW492-1267
|Resolution:
|5851x3893
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell
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