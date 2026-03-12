Air Force Crossroads helps Airmen make informed retraining decisions at Maxwell

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A Maxwell Air Force Base Airman listens while U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Harley, Community College of the Air Force noncommissioned officer in charge support degree programs, and Master Sgt. Brandon Robb, Secretary of the Air Force division superintendent, speak about their Air Force Specialty Code during the Air Force Crossroads event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 13, 2026. The event connected first-term Airmen with representatives from multiple career fields, offering guidance on retraining opportunities and career development resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)