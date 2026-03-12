(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques [Image 15 of 15]

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques

    PANAMA

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    A U.S. Army Soldier tests sharpness of a machete during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026. The combined training strengthens partnership, builds mutual trust, and enhances interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security members through shared experiences and realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 10:42
    Photo ID: 9565244
    VIRIN: 260312-A-UJ512-1015
    Resolution: 4365x6544
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama

