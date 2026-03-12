Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques

Sargento segundo Armando Montezuma, left, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, helps U.S. Army Sgt. Justice Farmer, assigned to 101st Airborne Division, practice machete sharpening techniques during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)
|03.12.2026
|03.13.2026 10:42
|9565231
|260312-A-UJ512-1006
|4858x7284
|5.61 MB
|PA
|0
|0
