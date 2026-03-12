Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Roland Hubbard, assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, practices machete techniques during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)