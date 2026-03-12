Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of National Aeronaval Service of Panama sharpens a machete during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026. The combined training strengthens partnership, builds mutual trust, and enhances interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security members through shared experiences and realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)