Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques

A member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras sharpens a machete during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)