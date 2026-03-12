Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Machete techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jose Gonzalez, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, practices machete techniques during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)