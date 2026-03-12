(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

    ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Norris, 31st Dental Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Troy Novak, Chief, Medical Support Division, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt.Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 9, 2026. The 779th MW supports medically ready forces for 11 Air Force wings and the healthcare delivery for over 51,000 beneficiaries across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

