Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashlee Rivera, 31st Dental Squadron records and reception non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks to U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, while he tours the Dental Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 779th Medical Wing supports medically ready forces for 11 Air Force wings and the healthcare delivery for over 51,000 beneficiaries across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)