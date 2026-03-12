Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, is briefed by Flight Medicine Airmen on the Personnel Reliability Assurance Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 779th MW provides all Command and Control and readiness oversight for 2,700 Air Force Medical Command active duty and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)