    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

    ITALY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, is briefed by Flight Medicine Airmen on the Personnel Reliability Assurance Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 779th MW provides all Command and Control and readiness oversight for 2,700 Air Force Medical Command active duty and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Resilience
    Aviano AB
    31FW
    AFMEDCOM
    779 MW

