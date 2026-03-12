(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

    ITALY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, is taught by Mr. Eugene Bryant, 31st Medical Group virtual reality simulation operator, about the education and training program within the 31st MDG at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 31st MDG was the first military treatment facility to acquire a virtual reality set to use for training in treating patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:08
    Photo ID: 9565071
    VIRIN: 260310-F-TO640-1231
    Resolution: 6983x5497
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW
    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW
    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW
    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW
    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW
    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery