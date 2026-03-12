Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, is taught by Mr. Eugene Bryant, 31st Medical Group virtual reality simulation operator, about the education and training program within the 31st MDG at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 31st MDG was the first military treatment facility to acquire a virtual reality set to use for training in treating patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)