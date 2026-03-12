(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW [Image 6 of 6]

    Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

    ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Troy Novak, Chief, Medical Support Division, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Maj. Ronny Bowman, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometrist, and Senior Airman Kasey Stewart, 31st OMRS physical therapy assistant, on the clinic’s various functions and capabilities during their visit to the Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen Clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The COBRA Clinic offers a variety of services from physical therapy and diet and nutrition resources to run clinics to help Airmen stay fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:08
    This work, Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience
    Aviano AB
    31FW
    31MDG
    AFMEDCOM
    779 MW

