Col. Nathan Schwamburger visits 31 FW

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Donald Mast, 31st Medical Support Squadron medical maintenance section chief, briefs U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 779th Medical Wing commander, on operating room capabilities at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. The 779th Medical Wing provides all Command and Control and readiness oversight for 2,700 Air Force Medical Command active duty and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)