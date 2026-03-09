Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Canadian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Kyle C. Paul, Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, delivers remarks during the 2026 State of Vandenberg at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. During the event, Paul highlighted the importance of international partnerships and combined space operations in supporting global space domain awareness and delivering space capabilities to combatant commanders and allied forces. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that informs community members about the base mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)