    2026 State of Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6]

    2026 State of Vandenberg

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Canadian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Kyle C. Paul, Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, delivers remarks during the 2026 State of Vandenberg at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. During the event, Paul highlighted the importance of international partnerships and combined space operations in supporting global space domain awareness and delivering space capabilities to combatant commanders and allied forces. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that informs community members about the base mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9564240
    VIRIN: 260312-X-BS524-1076
    Resolution: 5348x3820
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 State of Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

