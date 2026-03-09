Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers remarks during the 2026 State of Vandenberg at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. During the event, Horne highlighted the installation’s role supporting national security space missions, enabling launch and test operations on the Western Range, and partnering with local communities to sustain mission growth. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that informs community members about the base mission, operational developments and priorities that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)