Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Col. Keith M. Morris, right, Space Delta 5 deputy commander, present the 2025 Commander’s Community Service Award to Brad Wilkie, center, Space Delta 5 honorary commander, during the 2026 State of Vandenberg at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. The award recognizes community leaders who demonstrate exceptional support for the Vandenberg mission and strengthen partnerships between the installation and the surrounding community. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that informs community members about the installation’s mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)