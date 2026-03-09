(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Col. Keith M. Morris, right, Space Delta 5 deputy commander, present the 2025 Commander’s Community Service Award to Brad Wilkie, center, Space Delta 5 honorary commander, during the 2026 State of Vandenberg at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. The award recognizes community leaders who demonstrate exceptional support for the Vandenberg mission and strengthen partnerships between the installation and the surrounding community. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that informs community members about the installation’s mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9564236
    VIRIN: 260312-X-BS524-1002
    Resolution: 4971x3551
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 State of Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS

