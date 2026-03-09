Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Keith M. Morris, Space Delta 5 deputy commander, delivers remarks during the 2026 State of Vandenberg at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. During the event, Morris discussed the role of Space Delta 5 in executing command and control of space forces and integrating space capabilities to support joint and allied operations around the world. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that informs community members about the base mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)