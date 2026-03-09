(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 State of Vandenberg [Image 5 of 6]

    2026 State of Vandenberg

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Krista N. St. Romain, Space Delta 1 commander, delivers remarks during the 2026 State of Vandenberg at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. During the event, St. Romain highlighted the role of Space Delta 1 in training and developing the next generation of space, cyber and intelligence warfighters to support national security space operations. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that informs community members about the base mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 State of Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

