USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026

260312-N-UF626-1058 Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2025) – Capt. Justin Issler, left, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) receives a Legion of Merit award from Capt. Bryan Carmichael, commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic during a change of command ceremony at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Va., March 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Issler was relieved by Capt. John Meise as the commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)