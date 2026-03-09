USS New York Change Of Command Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

NORFOLK, Va. (March 12, 2026) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New York (LPD 21), held a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, March 12.



During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Issler, New York’s Commanding officer relinquished command to Capt. John Meise, New York’s prospective commanding officer in the auditorium of the Nauticus Museum in downtown Norfolk, Va.



Issler reported to New York in January of 2025 as its eleventh commanding officer. He has completed operational tours with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron (HC) 5, Helicopter Sea Combat Support Squadron (HSC) 25, HSC-7, HSC-8 and as Executive Officer aboard USS Ronald Reagan. He also served on shore assignments as instructor tour with HSC-2 and as a Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Issler led New York’s crew through the 2025 Board of Inspection and Survey inspection, Fleet Weeks in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. and New York City, exercise Atlantic Alliance 25, and New York’s 2025 Chief of Naval Operations Availability maintenance period.



“It has been my honor to serve on such a unique warship that means so much to our country, the Navy, and all New Yorkers," said Issler. "The selfless service of our Sailors and Marines has been truly motivating and inspiring. As I turn over command, I have the upmost faith and confidence that the Sailors of USS New York will continue to set the standard across the fleet.”



During the ceremony, Issler received the Legion of Merit for his performance as commanding officer. Capt. Meise officially assumed the title of commanding officer of New York.





"Capt. Issler has left a strong track record of excellence aboard New York," said Meise. “I am ready and excited to lead such an amazing team of Sailors and Marines. New York will never forget our past and will remain ready to answer our nation’s call."