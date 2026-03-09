USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260312-N-UF626-1031 Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2026) – Captain John Meise, prospective commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) enters a change of command ceremony at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Va., March 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Issler was relieved by Capt. John Meise as the commanding officer of the USS New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)