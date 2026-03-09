USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260312-N-UF626-1044 Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2025) – From right to left, Captain Justin Issler, former commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Capt. Bryan Carmichael, commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic, Capt. John Meise, commanding officer of USS New York, Command Master Chief Adam Singleton, and L.t. Eluid Omwange salute the colors during a change of command ceremony at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Va., March 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Issler was relieved by Capt. as the commanding officer of the USS New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)