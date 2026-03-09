USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260312-N-UF626-1025 Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2026) – A group of gifts are displayed during a change of command ceremony at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Va., March 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Issler was relieved by Capt. John Meise as the commanding officer of the USS New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)