    USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026 [Image 1 of 10]

    USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    260312-N-UF626-1025 Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2026) – A group of gifts are displayed during a change of command ceremony at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Va., March 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Issler was relieved by Capt. John Meise as the commanding officer of the USS New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 18:49
    Photo ID: 9564178
    VIRIN: 260312-N-UF626-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS New York Change Of Command Ceremony

    Change of Command Ceremony
    change of command, gifts, nauticus museum

