USS New York Change of Command Ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260312-N-UF626-1039 Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2026) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Juliana Zuluaga, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) sings the national anthem during a change of command ceremony at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Va., March 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Issler was relieved by Capt. John Meise as the commanding officer of the USS New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)