    13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations [Image 6 of 6]

    13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations

    JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Heaven Holt, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron F35A Lightning II crew chief, holds up the 13th Fighter Squadron call sign “Cave Putorium” (CP), while posing for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026. The letters CP stand for Cave Putorium, which is Latin for “fear the weasel.” (U.S. Air force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    13FGS

