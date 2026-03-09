13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Heaven Holt, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron F35A Lightning II crew chief, holds up the 13th Fighter Squadron call sign “Cave Putorium” (CP), while posing for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026. The letters CP stand for Cave Putorium, which is Latin for “fear the weasel.” (U.S. Air force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)