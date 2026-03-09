(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations [Image 2 of 6]

    13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations

    JAPAN

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Everett Hopkins, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) Consolidated Toolkit custodian, cleans F-35 maintenance equipment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. The Department of War’s decision to station the Joint Force's most advanced tactical aircraft in Japan demonstrates the ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and both countries' shared vision of maintaining peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations [Image 6 of 6], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

