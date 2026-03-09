13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Lopez, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) avionics craftsman, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Piwowar, 13 FGS avionics journeyman, conduct avionics wire continuity training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. Misawa AB received F-35 support equipment in preparation for their arrival, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate fifth-generation combat airpower. (U.S. Air force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)