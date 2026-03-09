U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Bedo, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) lead production superintendent and Staff Sgt. Heaven Holt, 13 FGS F-35A Lightning II crew chief, displays F-35 intake and exhaust covers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026. Misawa Air Base will increase fighter capability, deepen interoperability, and enhance deterrence. This adjustment will strengthen the Wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9562203
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-TF852-1036
|Resolution:
|4471x2975
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations [Image 6 of 6], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.