    13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations [Image 5 of 6]

    13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations

    JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Bedo, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) lead production superintendent and Staff Sgt. Heaven Holt, 13 FGS F-35A Lightning II crew chief, displays F-35 intake and exhaust covers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026. Misawa Air Base will increase fighter capability, deepen interoperability, and enhance deterrence. This adjustment will strengthen the Wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    This work, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations [Image 6 of 6], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    13FGS

