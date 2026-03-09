13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Bedo, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) lead production superintendent and Staff Sgt. Heaven Holt, 13 FGS F-35A Lightning II crew chief, displays F-35 intake and exhaust covers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026. Misawa Air Base will increase fighter capability, deepen interoperability, and enhance deterrence. This adjustment will strengthen the Wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)