13th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen continue F-35 arrival preparations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Heaven Holt, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron F35A Lightning II crew chief, unboxes aircraft covers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026. Misawa AB received F-35 support equipment in preparation for their arrival, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate fifth-generation combat airpower. (U.S. Air force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)