    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 5 of 6]

    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Members of the USO Board of Governors and 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen pose for a group photo during a mission immersion tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. USO Board of Governors visited as part of an immersion tour designed to highlight the missions and capabilities of reserve and guard forces supporting global operations and domestic response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9559829
    VIRIN: 260304-F-CB192-3541
    Resolution: 5846x3890
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    433rd Airlift Wing
    USO Board of Governors Immersion Tour 2026

